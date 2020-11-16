 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Monday, November 16th, 2020

St. Margaret of Scotland

St. Margaret of Scotland, or Margaret of Wessex, was an English princess born in Hungary to Princess Agatha of Hungary and English Prince Edward the Exile around 1045. Her siblings, Cristina and ... continue reading

Tomorrow's Saint

St. Elizabeth of Hungary

St. Elizabeth of Hungary, also known as St. Elizabeth of Thuringia, was born in Hungary on July 7, 1207 to the Hungarian King Andrew II and Gertrude of Merania. As soon as her life began, she had ... continue reading

November 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930
December 2020
S M T W T F S
12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031

