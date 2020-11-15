 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Sunday, November 15th, 2020

Image of St. Albert the Great

St. Albert the Great

The saint and doctor of the Church who would be known as Albertus Magnus was born sometime before the year 1200. He was probably born in Bavaria, a fact we infer because he referred to himself as ... continue reading

Image of St. Margaret of Scotland

St. Margaret of Scotland

St. Margaret of Scotland, or Margaret of Wessex, was an English princess born in Hungary to Princess Agatha of Hungary and English Prince Edward the Exile around 1045. Her siblings, Cristina and ... continue reading

November 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930
December 2020
S M T W T F S
12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031

