Saint of the Day for Saturday, October 24th, 2020
St. Anthony Mary Claret
Claretian archbishop and founder. Anthony was born in Salient in Catalonia, Spain, in 1807, the son of a weaver. He took up weaving but then studied for the priesthood, desiring to be a Jesuit. Ill ... continue reading
St. Daria
There is very little known about them. Chrysanthus was an Egyptian, son of a Patrician, Polemius. He was brought to Rome from Alexandria during the reign of Numerian, and despite the objections of ... continue reading
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- Hail, Holy Queen
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- The Apostles' Creed
- Hail Mary
