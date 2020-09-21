 Skip to content

Sign up for a chance to win an exquisite rosary!

Saint of the Day for Monday, September 21st, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Matthew

St. Matthew

Little is known about St. Matthew, except that he was the son of Alpheus, and he was likely born in Galilee. He worked as a tax collector, which was a hated profession during the time of ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Matthew St. Alexander Sts. Chastan & Imbert St. Eusebius St. Francis Jaccard St. Gerulph
St. Hieu St. Maura Troyes St. Meletius St. Pamphilus St. Thomas Dien

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Thomas of Villanueva

St. Thomas of Villanueva

Augustinian bishop. Born at Fuentellana, Castile, Spain, he was the son of a miller. He studied at the University of Alcala, earned a licentiate in theology, and became a professor there at the age ... continue reading

September 2020
S M T W T F S
12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930
October 2020
S M T W T F S
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >
LIVE Lessons @ Catholic Online School

'Live Lessons' with Zoom on Catholic Online School
M-F starting @ 9am (PDT)

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Celebrate Sunday Mass with Bishop Strickland - 9.20.20

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.