Saint of the Day for Saturday, September 19th, 2020

Image of St. Januarius

St. Januarius

St. Januarius was born in Italy and was bishop of Benevento during the Emperor Diocletion persecution. Bishop Januarius went to visit two deacons and two laymen in prison. He was then also imprison ... continue reading

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of Sts. Andrew Kim Taegon, Paul Chong Hasang, and Companions

Sts. Andrew Kim Taegon, Paul Chong Hasang, and Companions

Feastday: September 20 The evangelization of Korea began during the 17th century through a group of lay persons. A strong vital Christian community flourished there under lay leadership until ... continue reading

