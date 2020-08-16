Saint of the Day for Sunday, August 16th, 2020
St. Stephen the Great
St. Stephen the Great (977-1038), was the son of the Magyar chieftain Geza, Stephen succeeded him as leader in 997. Already raised a Christian, in 996 he wed the daughter of Duke Henry II of Bavaria ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Clare of Montefalco
Clare was born at Montefalco, Italy, around 1268. As a young woman she joined a convent of Franciscan tertiaries. This group established Holy Cross Convent at Montefalco in 1290, adopting the Rule of ... continue reading
Saints & Angels
Prayers
