Saint of the Day for Tuesday, August 11th, 2020

Image of St. Clare of Assisi

St. Clare of Assisi

St. Clare of Assisi was born in Assisi on July 16, 1194, as Chiara Offreduccio, the beautiful eldest daughter of Favorino Sciffi, Count of Sasso-Rosso and his wife Ortolana. Tradition says her father ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Clare of Assisi St. Alexander of Comana St. Attracta St. Chromatius St. Digna St. Equitius St. Francis of St. Mary St. Gagericus
Bl. Lawrence Nerucci St. Lelia St. Philomena St. Rufinus St. Susanna St. Taurinus St. Tiburtius

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Michael My

St. Michael My

Martyr of Vietnam. He was the mayor of a town in Vietnam when the persecution of Christians started. Michael was martyred with Blessed Anthony Dich, his son-in-law, and with St. James Nam. He was ... continue reading

August 2020
S M T W T F S
1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031
September 2020
S M T W T F S
12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930

Deacon Keith Fournier on Lawrence the Deacon and the Call of Catholic Deacons in a Missionary age

