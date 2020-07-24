 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Friday, July 24th, 2020

Image of St. John Boste

St. John Boste

One of the Forty Martyrs of England and Wales. He was born at Dufton, at Westmoreland, England, and studied at Oxford. Becoming a Catholic in 1576, he went to Reims and received ordination in 1581. ... continue reading

St. John Boste St. Declan St. Dictinus St. Godo Bl. Joseph Fernandez St. Kinga of Poland St. Kundegunda St. Lewina Bl. Maria Angeles of Saint Joseph Bl. Maria Mercedes Prat
Bl. Maria Pilar Martinez Garcia & Companions St. Menefrida St. Meneus & Capito Bl. Modestino of Jesus and Mary Bl. Niceforo of Jesus and Mary St. Niceta and Aquilina St. Ursicinus St. Victor, Stercntius, and Antigones St. Vincent St. Wulfhade & Ruffinus

Image of St. James the Greater

St. James the Greater

Nothing is known of St. James the Greater's early life, though it has been established that he is the son of Zebedee and Salome and brother of John the disciple. The title "the Greater" was added to ... continue reading

