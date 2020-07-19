 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Sunday, July 19th, 2020

Image of St. Arsenius the Great

St. Arsenius the Great

Confessor and hermit on the Nile. Arsenius, who was born in Rome in 354, was the tutor of the children of Emperors Theodosius I the Great, Arcadius, and Honorius. At that time, Arsenius was a Roman ... continue reading

St. Arsenius the Great St. Abakerazum St. Ambrose Aut-pert St. Aurea St. Epagaphras St. Felix of Verona
St. Jerome of Pavia St. John Plessington St. Justa and Rufina St. Macrina the Younger St. Macrina the Younger St. Symmachus

Image of St. Margaret of Antioch

St. Margaret of Antioch

Nothing certain is known of her, but according to her untrustworthy legend, she was the daughter of a pagan priest at Antioch in Pisidia. Also known as Marina, she was converted to Christianity, ... continue reading

