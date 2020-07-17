Saint of the Day for Friday, July 17th, 2020
Carmelite Nuns of Compiegne
Sixteen Carmelites caught up in the French Revolution and martyred. When the revolution started in 1789, a group of twenty-one discalced Carmelites lived in a monastery in Compiegne France, founded ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Frederick
St. Frederick, Bishop of Utrecht, Martyr Frederick was trained in piety and sacred learning among the clergy of the Church of Utrecht. Being ordained priest, he was charged by Bishop Ricfried with ... continue reading
St. Philomena
Mysteries of the Rosary
A Prayer to the Blessed Virgin Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Saint of the Day for Thursday, July 16th, 2020
Luminous Mystery of the Rosary
St. Carmen
Saint Feast Days in July
Hail, Holy Queen
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
