Saint of the Day for Wednesday, July 8th, 2020
St. Grimbald
Benedictine abbot also called Grimwald, invited to England by King Alfred in 885. Grimbald arrived in England and declined the see of Canterbury, preferring to remain a monk. He became the abbot of ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Veronica Giuliani
Capuchin mystic who had many spiritual gifis. A native of Binasco, near Milan, Italy, born in 1660, she entered the Capuchins atCitttidi Castello, Umbria, in 1677. She remained there for the rest of ... continue reading
