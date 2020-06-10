 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Saint of the Day for Wednesday, June 10th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Getulius

St. Getulius

Martyr with Amantius, Caerealis, and Primitivus. He was the husband of St. Symphorosa. An officer in the Roman army, he resigned when he became a Christian and returned to his estates near Tivoli, ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Getulius Bl. Amata St. Amelberga St. Aresius and Companions St. Astericus St. Bardo St. Basilides and Companions St. Bogumilus Bl. Bogumilus Bl. Caspar Sadamazu St. Censurius
St. Crispulus & Restitutus St. Evermund St. Gezelin St. Ithamar St. Landericus St. Maurinus St. Maximus of Naples St. Maximus of Aquila Bl. Olive Bl. Olivia St. Timothy

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Barnabas

St. Barnabas

All we know of Barnabas is to be found in the New Testament. A Jew, born in Cyprus and named Joseph, he sold his property, gave the proceeds to the Apostles, who gave him the name Barnabas, and lived ... continue reading

June 2020
S M T W T F S
123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
282930
July 2020
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031

Shop Catholic - Buy One Get One 50% OFF

Mix and match any of these bestselling products and enjoy 50% off the second item!

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Act of Contrition PDF

Free Catholic Educational PDF Downloads and Resources

PDF educational resources for Students, Parents, and Teachers and it’s 100% FREE. How to Pray the Rosary, Hail Mary, Our Father, Saints, Prayers, Coloring Books, Novenas, Espanol and more. All FREE to download and faithful to the Magisterium. Download Now >
'A riot is the language of the unheard'

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.