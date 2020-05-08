 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Friday, May 8th, 2020

St. Peter of Tarantaise

Cistercian archbishop. Peter was born near Vienne, in Dauphine, France, and joined the Cistercian Order at Bonneveaux at the age of twenty with his two brothers and father. Known for his piety, at ... continue reading

St. Peter of Tarantaise St. Abran St. Acacius St. Desideratus St. Dionysius St. Helladius of Auxerre St. Indract
St. Maria Magdalen of Canossa Bl. Miriam Teresa Demjanovich St. Odrian St. Victor the Moor St. Victor Maurus St. Wiro St. Wiro

St. Pachomius

St. Pachomius was born about 292 in the Upeer Thebaid in Egypt and was inducted into the Emperor's army as a twenty-year-old. The great kindness of Christians at Thebes toward the soldiers became ... continue reading

