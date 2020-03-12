 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Saint of the Day for Thursday, March 12th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Fina

St. Fina

St. Fina or Seraphina, Virgin A.D. 1253 The old town of San Geminiano in Tuscany treasures with special veneration the memory of Santa Fina, a young girl whose claim to be recognized as a saint lay ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Fina St. Alphege St. Bernard of Carinola St. Egdunus Bl. Joseph Tshang-ta-Pong Bl. Luigi Orine St. Mamilian
St. Maximilian St. Mura McFeredach St. Paul Aurelian St. Peter of Nicomedia St. Peter the Deacon St. Seraphina St. Theophanes

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of Bl. Agnello of Pisa

Bl. Agnello of Pisa

The founder of the English Franciscan province, Blessed Agnello, was admitted into the Order by St. Francis himself on the occasion of his sojourn in Pisa. He was sent to the Friary in Paris, of ... continue reading

March 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031
April 2020
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

The Fourteen Holy Helpers Invoked During Coronavirus Outbreak

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.