Saint of the Day for Wednesday, March 11th, 2020

Image of St. Constantine

St. Constantine

Constantine was king of Cornwall. Unreliable tradition has him married to the daughter of the king of Brittany who on her death ceded his throne to his son and became a monk at St. Mochuda monastery ... continue reading

