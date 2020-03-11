Saint of the Day for Wednesday, March 11th, 2020
St. Constantine
Constantine was king of Cornwall. Unreliable tradition has him married to the daughter of the king of Brittany who on her death ceded his throne to his son and became a monk at St. Mochuda monastery ... continue reading
More Saints of the Day
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Fina
St. Fina or Seraphina, Virgin A.D. 1253 The old town of San Geminiano in Tuscany treasures with special veneration the memory of Santa Fina, a young girl whose claim to be recognized as a saint lay ... continue reading
More Saints
St. Faustina Kowalska
Find SaintsPopular Saints
Saints by Alphabet
Saint of the Day
Female Saints
Saint Feast Days by Month
Patron Saints by Alphabet
American Saints
African/Black Saints
Irish Saints
Japanese Saints
Martyr Saints
-
-
Stations of the Cross
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Saints & Angels
-
Media hype? If the flu is worse than the coronavirus, why all the panic?
-
Saints A to Z: A
-
Female / Women Saints
-
Saint of the Day for Tuesday, March 10th, 2020
-
First Station: Jesus is condemned to death
-
5 prayers you should say this Lenten Season News
-
St. Patrick
- Trending Prayers:
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Hail Mary
- Hail, Holy Queen
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.