Saint of the Day for Thursday, February 6th, 2020

Image of St. Paul Miki

St. Paul Miki

Paul was the son of a Japanese military leader. He was born at Tounucumada, Japan, was educated at the Jesuit college of Anziquiama, joined the Jesuits in 1580, and became known for his eloquent ... continue reading

St. Paul Miki Bl. Alfonso Maria Fusco St. Amand St. Antholian St. Anthony Dainan St. Bonaventure of Miako St. Cosmas Bl. Diego De Avezedo St. Dorothy St. Francis Nagasaki St. Francis of St. Michael St. James Kisai St. John Soan de Goto St. Martin de Aguirre
St. Martin Loynaz of the Ascension St. Matthias of Meako St. Mel St. Michael Kozaki St. Mun St. Peter Shukeshiko St. Relindis of Maaseik Sts. Saturninus, Theophilus, & Revocata St. Tanco St. Theophilus the Lawyer St. Thomas Danki St. Thomas Kozaki St. Vedast St. Vedast

Image of St. Moses

St. Moses

Arab hermit and bishop who is called “the Apostle of the Saracens.” He lived in the desert regions of Syria and Egypt, caring for the local nomadic tribes. When the Romans imposed peace upon the ... continue reading

