Saint of the Day for Friday, January 31st, 2020

Image of St. John Bosco

St. John Bosco

John Bosco, also known as Giovanni Melchiorre Bosco and Don Bosco, was born in Becchi, Italy, on August 16, 1815. His birth came just after the end of the Napoleonic Wars which ravaged the area. ... continue reading

St. John Bosco St. Adamnan of Coldingham St. Aidan of Ferns St. Athanasius St. Bobinus St. Cyrus St. Domitius St. Eusebius St. Francis Xavier Bianchi St. Geminian St. Julius of Novara
St. Madoes St. Marcella St. Marcella St. Martin Manuel St. Metranus St. Nicetas Sts. Saturninus, Thrysus, & Victor St. Tarskius St. Trypbaena St. Ulphia

Image of St. Brigid of Ireland

St. Brigid of Ireland

Saint Brigid was born Brigit, and shares a name with a Celtic goddess from whom many legends and folk customs are associated. There is much debate over her birthparents, but it is widely believed ... continue reading

This unique Catholic school has served Native American students since 1927

