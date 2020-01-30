Saint of the Day for Thursday, January 30th, 2020
St. Aldegunais
Virgin and abess, also known as Adelgundis, Aldegonde, or Orgonne. She was a member of the royal family of the Merovingians and was raised by two saints: St. Walbert and St. Bertila, her parents. The ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. John Bosco
John Bosco, also known as Giovanni Melchiorre Bosco and Don Bosco, was born in Becchi, Italy, on August 16, 1815. His birth came just after the end of the Napoleonic Wars which ravaged the area. ... continue reading
St. Padre Pio
