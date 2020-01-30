 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Thursday, January 30th, 2020

Image of St. Aldegunais

St. Aldegunais

Virgin and abess, also known as Adelgundis, Aldegonde, or Orgonne. She was a member of the royal family of the Merovingians and was raised by two saints: St. Walbert and St. Bertila, her parents. The ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Aldegunais St. Aleaunie St. Alexander St. Armentarius St. Armentarius St. Barsimaeus St. Bathildis St. Felician
St. Hippolytus St. Hyacinth St. Martina of Rome St. Matthias of Jerusalem St. Mutien-Marie Wiaux St. Savina of Milan St. Tudy

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. John Bosco

St. John Bosco

John Bosco, also known as Giovanni Melchiorre Bosco and Don Bosco, was born in Becchi, Italy, on August 16, 1815. His birth came just after the end of the Napoleonic Wars which ravaged the area. ... continue reading

