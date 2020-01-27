 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Monday, January 27th, 2020

Image of St. Angela Merici

St. Angela Merici

St. Angela Merici was an Italian religious educator and founder of the Ursulines whose deep prayer life and relationship with the Lord bore the fruit of mystical encounters with God. She was born on ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Angela Merici St. Aviates St. Avitus St. Candida St. Datius St. Devota St. Emerius St. Gamelbert of Michaelsbuch St. Gamo St. Gilduin St. Henry de Osso y Cervello
St. Julian of Le Mans St. Julian of Le Mans St. Julian of Sora St. Lupus of Chalons St. Marius St. Maurus St. Natalis Bl. Rosalie du Verdier de la Soriniere St. Sabas of Serbia St. Theodoric of Orleans

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Thomas Aquinas

St. Thomas Aquinas

Thomas is believed to have been born in the castle of Roccasecca in the old county of the Kingdom of Sicily, which is now known as the Lazio region of Italy, in 1225. His parents were well-off, but ... continue reading

