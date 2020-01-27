Saint of the Day for Monday, January 27th, 2020
St. Angela Merici
St. Angela Merici was an Italian religious educator and founder of the Ursulines whose deep prayer life and relationship with the Lord bore the fruit of mystical encounters with God. She was born on ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Thomas Aquinas
Thomas is believed to have been born in the castle of Roccasecca in the old county of the Kingdom of Sicily, which is now known as the Lazio region of Italy, in 1225. His parents were well-off, but ... continue reading
