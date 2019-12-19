 Skip to content

Last Minute Gifts 20% OFF Click HERE

Saint of the Day for Thursday, December 19th, 2019

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Nemesius

St. Nemesius

Martyr of Egypt. He was burned alive in Alexandria, Egypt, during the persecutions under Emperor Trajanus Decius. Nemesius was arrested and scourged and then burned to death. Like Christ, he was ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Nemesius St. Anastasius I St. Augustine Moi St. Bernard Valeara St. Darius St. Dominic Uy St. Fausta
Bl. Francis Man St. Francis Xavier Mau St. Manirus St. Meuris & Thea St. Nemesius of Alexandria St. Ribert St. Thomas De & Companions

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Dominic of Silos

St. Dominic of Silos

Benedictine abbot and defender of the faith. Born in Canas, Navarre, Spain, circa 1000, he entered the Benedictines at San Millan de Ia Cogolla. King Garcia III of Navarre challenged him when he ... continue reading

December 2019
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031
January 2020
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Advent Reflection - Day 19 - The Third Thursday of Advent

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2019 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.