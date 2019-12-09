 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Monday, December 9th, 2019

Image of St. Juan Diego

St. Juan Diego

Saint Juan Diego was born in 1474 as Cuauhtlatoatzin, a native to Mexico. He became the first Roman Catholic indigenous saint from the Americas. Following the early death of his father, Juan Diego ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Juan Diego St. Balda St. Budoc St. Cyprian St. Ethelgiva St. Gorgonia St. Julian of Apamea St. Leocadia
Martyrs of Samosata Martyrs of Saragossa St. Peter St. Peter Fourier St. Proculus of Verona St. Restitutus St. Valeria of Limoges

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of Pope Saint Gregory III

Pope Saint Gregory III

He was just standing there, not doing anything special. As a Syrian priest he must have felt a little out of place among the Roman people mourning that day for the dead Pope. As a good preacher, he ... continue reading

Advent Reflection - Day 18 - The Third Wednesday of Advent

