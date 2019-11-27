Saint of the Day for Wednesday, November 27th, 2019

James was a favorite of King Yezdigerd I of Persia and a Christian. He abandoned his religion when Yesdigerd launched a persecution of the Christians. When the king died, James repented of his ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

St. Catherine Laboure, virgin, was born on May 2, 1806. At an early age she entered the community of the Daughters of Charity, in Paris, France. Three times in 1830 the Virgin Mary appeared to St. ... continue reading