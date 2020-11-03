We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Saint of the Day for Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020
St. Martin de Porres
St. Martin de Porres was born in Lima, Peru on December 9, 1579. Martin was the illegitimate son to a Spanish gentlemen and a freed slave from Panama, of African or possibly Native American descent. ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Charles Borromeo
Saint Charles Borromeo was born on October 2, 1538 at the castle of Arona on Lake Maggiore near Milan. His father was the Count of Arona and his mother a member of the House of Medici. He was the ... continue reading
St. Padre Pio
All Souls' Day
Saints A to Z: A
Popular Saints
Saints Fun Facts
Archbishop Vigano warns President Trump about 'Great Reset' in an Open Letter
Mysteries of the Rosary
All Saints' Day
Saint of the Day for Monday, Nov 2nd, 2020
