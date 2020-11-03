 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020

Image of St. Martin de Porres

St. Martin de Porres

St. Martin de Porres was born in Lima, Peru on December 9, 1579. Martin was the illegitimate son to a Spanish gentlemen and a freed slave from Panama, of African or possibly Native American descent. ... continue reading

St. Martin de Porres St. Acepsimas St. Cristiolus St. Domnus of Vienne St. Elerius St. Englatius St. Florus St. Germanus St. Guenhael St. Hermengaudis St. Hubert
St. Malachy St. Papulus St. Peter Francis Neron St. Pirmin St. Quaratus St. Valentine & Hilary St. Valentinian St. Vulganius St. Winifred St. Winifred

Image of St. Charles Borromeo

St. Charles Borromeo

Saint Charles Borromeo was born on October 2, 1538 at the castle of Arona on Lake Maggiore near Milan. His father was the Count of Arona and his mother a member of the House of Medici. He was the ... continue reading

All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day: A Celebration

