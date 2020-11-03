Saint of the Day for Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020

St. Martin de Porres was born in Lima, Peru on December 9, 1579. Martin was the illegitimate son to a Spanish gentlemen and a freed slave from Panama, of African or possibly Native American descent. ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

Saint Charles Borromeo was born on October 2, 1538 at the castle of Arona on Lake Maggiore near Milan. His father was the Count of Arona and his mother a member of the House of Medici. He was the ... continue reading

