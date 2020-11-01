 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Sunday, November 1st, 2020

Image of St. Valentine Berrio-Ochoa

St. Valentine Berrio-Ochoa

Bishop and martyr of Vietnam. A native of Ellorio, Spain, he entered the Dominican Order and was sent to the Philippines. From there he went to Vietnam in 1858, serving as a vicar apostolic and ... continue reading

Image of St. Victorinus of Pettau

St. Victorinus of Pettau

Bishop and martyr. Originally a Greek, he became bishop of Pettau, in Pannonia (later Styria, Austria). He was martyred during the persecutions of Emperor Diocletian (r. 284-305). Victorinus was also ... continue reading

All Saints' Day, Halloween and All Souls' Day: What's the difference?

