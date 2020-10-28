 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Wednesday, October 28th, 2020

Image of St. Jude Thaddaeus

St. Jude Thaddaeus

St. Jude, known as Thaddaeus, was a brother of St. James the Less, and a relative of Our Saviour. He was one of the 12 Apostles of Jesus and his attribute is a club. Images of St. Jude often include ... continue reading

Image of St. Narcissus

St. Narcissus

St. Narcissus was born towards the end of the first century in AD 99. He was almost 80-years-old when he was placed at the head of the church of Jerusalem, making him the 30th bishop of that see. In ... continue reading

October 2020
S M T W T F S
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
November 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930
