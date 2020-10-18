 Skip to content

Sign up for a chance to win an exquisite rosary!

Saint of the Day for Sunday, October 18th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Luke

St. Luke

Luke, the writer of the Gospel and the Acts of the Apostles, has been identified with St. Paul's "Luke, the beloved physician" (Colossians 4:14). We know few other facts about Luke's life ... continue reading

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

More Saints of the Day

St. Luke St. Asclepiades St. Athenodorus St. Gwen St. Justus of Beauvais
St. Kevoca St. Monon St. Peter of Alcantara St. Tryphonia

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of Sts. Isaac Jogues and Rene Goupil

Sts. Isaac Jogues and Rene Goupil

In 1642 the Huron country was in great distress. Harvests were poor, sickness abounded, and clothing was scarce. Quebec was the only source of supplies, and Isaac Jogues was chosen to lead an ... continue reading

October 2020
S M T W T F S
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
November 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930
Free Online Catholic Classes for Anyone, Anywhere - Click Here
LIVE Lessons @ Catholic Online School

'Live Lessons' with Zoom on Catholic Online School

 Professor Connolly: Monday-Friday @ 9am/12pm Eastern
Deacon Frederick Bartels: Tuesday-Friday @ 10am/1pm Eastern

LIVE Lessons This Month's Curriculum

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

15% OFF Sterling Silver Sale
Celebrate Sunday Mass - 10.18.20

LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!