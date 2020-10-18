Sign up for a chance to win an exquisite rosary!
Saint of the Day for Sunday, October 18th, 2020
St. Luke
Luke, the writer of the Gospel and the Acts of the Apostles, has been identified with St. Paul's "Luke, the beloved physician" (Colossians 4:14). We know few other facts about Luke's life ... continue reading
Sts. Isaac Jogues and Rene Goupil
In 1642 the Huron country was in great distress. Harvests were poor, sickness abounded, and clothing was scarce. Quebec was the only source of supplies, and Isaac Jogues was chosen to lead an ... continue reading
