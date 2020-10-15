 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Thursday, October 15th, 2020

Image of St. Teresa of Avila

St. Teresa of Avila

Teresa of Avila was born Teresa Ali Fatim Corella Sanchez de Capeda y Ahumada in Avila, Spain. Less than twenty years before Teresa was born in 1515, Columbus opened up the Western Hemisphere to ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Teresa of Avila St. Agileus St. Antiochus St. Aurelia of Strasbourg St. Callistus St. Cannatus St. Euthymius the Younger
St. Flavia St. Fortunatus St. Leonard Vandoeuvre St. Sabinus St. Severus St. Thecla of Kitzingen Bl. Victoria Strata

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Gerard Majella

St. Gerard Majella

St. Gerard Majella is the patron of expectant mothers. He was born in 1726 in Muro, Italy to a family of seven. Majella grew up in a poverty with a great respect for the poor. As he was just 12 when ... continue reading

