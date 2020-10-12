Saint of the Day for Monday, October 12th, 2020

Born in Northumberland in 634, St. Wilfrid was educated at Lindesfarne and then spent some time in Lyons and Rome. Returning to England, he was elected abbot of Ripon in 658 and introduced the Roman ... continue reading

