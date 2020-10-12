Sign up for a chance to win an exquisite rosary!
Saint of the Day for Monday, October 12th, 2020
St. Wilfrid
Born in Northumberland in 634, St. Wilfrid was educated at Lindesfarne and then spent some time in Lyons and Rome. Returning to England, he was elected abbot of Ripon in 658 and introduced the Roman ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Edward the Confessor
Edward the Confessor was the son of King Ethelred III and his Norman wife, Emma, daughter of Duke Richard I of Normandy. He was born at Islip, England, and sent to Normandy with his mother in the ... continue reading
St. Padre Pio
Saints & Angels
Prayers
