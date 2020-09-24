Saint of the Day for Thursday, September 24th, 2020

A group of forty-nine Christians slain in Chalcedon during the reign of Emperor Diocletian . Records indicate that the martyrs were members of the choir in the church of Chalcedon. continue reading

