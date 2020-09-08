 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, September 8th, 2020

Image of St. Adrian

St. Adrian

According to legend Adrian was a pagan officer at the imperial court of Nicomedia. Impressed by the courage of a group of Christians who were being tortured, he declared himself a Christian and was ... continue reading

Image of St. Peter Claver

St. Peter Claver

St. Peter Claver was born at Verdu, Catalonia, Spain, in 1580, of impoverished parents descended from ancient and distinguished families. He studied at the Jesuit college of Barcelona, entered the ... continue reading

