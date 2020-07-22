Saint of the Day for Wednesday, July 22nd, 2020

St. Mary Magdalene is one of the greatest saints of the Bible and a legendary example of God's mercy and grace. The precise dates of her birth and death are unknown, but we do know she was present ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

Saint Birgitta was the daughter of Uppland’s Lagman, Birger Petersson and his wife, Ingeborg, who was a member of the same clan as the reigning family. Birgitta’s family was pious; her father went to ... continue reading