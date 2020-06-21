Saint of the Day for Sunday, June 21st, 2020

St. Aloysius was born in Castiglione, Italy. The first words St. Aloysius spoke were the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary. He was destined for the military by his father (who was in service to Philip ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

Thomas More was born in London on February 7, 1478. His father, Sir John More, was a lawyer and judge who rose to prominence during the reign of Edward IV. His connections and wealth would help his ... continue reading