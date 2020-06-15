Saint of the Day for Monday, June 15th, 2020
St. Germaine Cousin
When Hortense decided to marry Laurent Cousin in Pibrac, France, it was not out of love for his infant daughter. Germaine was everything Hortense despised. Weak and ill, the girl had also been born ... continue reading
St. John Francis Regis
St. John Francis Regis Confessor of the Society of Jesus June 16 True virtue, or Christian perfection, consists not in great or shining actions, but resides in the heart, and ... continue reading
Mysteries of the Rosary
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
The Apostles' Creed
The Divine Praises
Letter from the Devil translated - written by possessed nun. Here's what it says
Saint of the Day for Sunday, June 14th, 2020
Open Letter to President Donald Trump from the Carlo Maria Vigano, Archbishop of Ulpiana
Female / Women Saints
Bible
