Saint of the Day for Saturday, May 30th, 2020

Image of St. Joan of Arc

St. Joan of Arc

St. Joan of Arc is the patroness of soldiers and of France. On January 6, 1412, Joan of Arc was born to pious parents of the French peasant class in the obscure village of Domremy, near the province ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Joan of Arc St. Anastasius XV St. Exuperantius St. Ferdinand III of Castile St. Giuseppe Marello St. Hubert St. Joseph Marello Bl. Lawrence Richardson
St. Luke Kirby St. Madelgisilus Bl. Maurus Scott Bl. Richard Newport Bl. Thomas Cottam St. Venantius St. Walstan Bl. William Filby

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Mechtildis

St. Mechtildis

Benedictine abbess and miracle worker. She was the daughter of Count Berthold of Andechs, in modem Bavaria, Germany. The count and his wife, Sophia, founded a monastery on their es­tate at Diessen, ... continue reading

