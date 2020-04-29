 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Wednesday, April 29th, 2020

Image of St. Catherine of Siena

St. Catherine of Siena

St. Catherine of Siena was born during the outbreak of the plague in Siena, Italy on March 25, 1347. She was the 25th child born to her mother, although half of her brothers and sisters did not ... continue reading

St. Catherine of Siena St. Agapius St. Ava St. Daniel St. Dichu St. Endellion St. Fiachan St. Hugh the Great Martyrs of Corfu
St. Paulinus of Brescia St. Peter of Verona Bl. Robert Bruges St. Robert of Molesmes St. Senan St. Torpes of Pisa St. Tychicus St. Wilfrid the Younger

Image of St. Pius V, Pope

St. Pius V, Pope

Pope from 1566-1572 and one of the foremost leaders of the Catholic Reformation. Born Antonio Ghislieri in Bosco, Italy, to a poor family, he labored as a shepherd until the age of fourteen and then ... continue reading

April 2020
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930
May 2020
S M T W T F S
12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31

