Saint of the Day for Thursday, March 26th, 2020
St. Margaret Clitherow
St. Margaret Clitherow was born in Middleton, England, in 1555, of protestant parents. Possessed of good looks and full of wit and merriment, she was a charming personality. In 1571, she married John ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Rupert
Bishop and missionary, also listed as Robert of Hrodbert. A member of a noble Frankish family, he was appointed bishop of Worms, Germany, and then dedicated himself to spreading the faith among the ... continue reading
St. Gabriel, the Archangel
Mysteries of the Rosary
'The Seed of the Devil': Pope Francis urges Christians not to complain during Coronavirus outbreak
Stations of the Cross
The Angelus
Italian priest dies from COVID-19 after giving his ventilator to younger patient
The Our Father
The Apostles' Creed
Hail Mary
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, March 25th, 2020
Bible
