Saint of the Day for Thursday, March 26th, 2020

Image of St. Margaret Clitherow

St. Margaret Clitherow

St. Margaret Clitherow was born in Middleton, England, in 1555, of protestant parents. Possessed of good looks and full of wit and merriment, she was a charming personality. In 1571, she married John ... continue reading

Image of St. Rupert

St. Rupert

Bishop and missionary, also listed as Robert of Hrodbert. A member of a noble Frankish family, he was appointed bishop of Worms, Germany, and then dedicated himself to spreading the faith among the ... continue reading

