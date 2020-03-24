Saint of the Day for Tuesday, March 24th, 2020

Abbot and miracle worker, called "the Wise." Born in Capua, Italy, he became a monk in Monte Cassino and was called to the attention of a Princess Aloara of the region. When she built a new ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

All that is known of Dismas is that he is the Good Thief crucified with Christ on Calvary. The other thief is known as Gestas. A completely unsubstantiated myth from the Arabic Gospel of the Infancy ... continue reading