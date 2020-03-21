Saint of the Day for Saturday, March 21st, 2020
St. Enda
Legend has him an Irishman noted for his military feats who was convinced by his sister St. Fanchea to renounce his warring activities and marry. When he found his fiancee dead, he decided to become ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Lea
A letter which St. Jerome wrote to St. Marcella provides the only information we have about St. Lea, a devout fourth century widow. Upon the death of her husband, she retired to a Roman monastery and ... continue reading
Stations of the Cross
First Station: Jesus is condemned to death
Ninth Station: Jesus falls a third time
Twelfth Station: Jesus dies on the cross
Tenth Station: Jesus clothes are taken away
Fourteenth Station: Jesus is laid in the tomb
Thirteenth Station: The body of Jesus is taken down from the cross
Eleventh Station: Jesus is nailed to the cross
Second Station: Jesus carries His cross
