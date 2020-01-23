Saint of the Day for Thursday, January 23rd, 2020
St. Ildephonsus
St. Ildephonsus is highly regarded in Spain and closely associated with devotion to the Blessed Virgin which he fostered by his famous work concerning her perpetual virginity. Born around 607, ... continue reading
St. Francis de Sales
St. Francis de Sales was born to a noble family at Chateau de Sales in the Kingdom of Savoy near Geneva, Switzerland on August 21, 1567. He was a Bishop and Doctor of the Church. Francis was both ... continue reading
