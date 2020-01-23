 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Thursday, January 23rd, 2020

Image of St. Ildephonsus

St. Ildephonsus

St. Ildephonsus is highly regarded in Spain and closely associated with devotion to the Blessed Virgin which he fostered by his famous work concerning her perpetual virginity. Born around 607, ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Ildephonsus St. Abakuh St. Agathangelus ST. Amasius St. Asclas St. Barnard St. Colman of Lismore St. Emerentiana St. Eusebius
Bl. Henry Suso St. John the Almoner St. Luthfild St. Maimbod St. Marianne Cope St. Ormond St. Parmenas St. Severian & Aquila

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Francis de Sales

St. Francis de Sales

St. Francis de Sales was born to a noble family at Chateau de Sales in the Kingdom of Savoy near Geneva, Switzerland on August 21, 1567. He was a Bishop and Doctor of the Church. Francis was both ... continue reading

