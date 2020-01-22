 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020

Image of St. Vincent Pallotti

St. Vincent Pallotti

St. Vincent Pallotti, Priest (Feast - January 22) Born in Rome in 1795, St. Vincent became a priest and dedicated himself completely to God and cared for souls. He dreamed of gaining for Christ all ... continue reading

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Ildephonsus

St. Ildephonsus

St. Ildephonsus is highly regarded in Spain and closely associated with devotion to the Blessed Virgin which he fostered by his famous work concerning her perpetual virginity. Born around 607, ... continue reading

What the pope said when Martin Luther King was killed

