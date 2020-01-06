 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Monday, January 6th, 2020

Image of St. Andre Bessette

St. Andre Bessette

When Alfred Bessette came to the Holy Cross Brothers in 1870, he carried with him a note from his pastor saying, "I am sending you a saint." The Brothers found that difficult to believe. Chronic ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

St. Andre Bessette St. Anastasius VIII St. Diman St. Edeyrn St. Eigrad St. Erminold St. Erminold St. Hywyn
St. John de Ribera St. Macra St. Melanie St. Melanius St. Peter of Canterbury St. Peter of Canterbury St. Schotin St. Wiltrudis

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Raymond of Pennafort

St. Raymond of Pennafort

St. Raymond of Pennafort, Patron Saint of Canonists (Feast day - January 7) Born in Spain, St. Raymond was a relative of the King of Aragon. From childhood he had a tender love and devotion to the ... continue reading

Indiana AG says aborted babies at doctor's home cannot be identified, pledges 'dignified burial'

