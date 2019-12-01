Saint of the Day for Sunday, December 1st, 2019
St. Eligius
Eligius (also known as Eloi) was born around 590 near Limoges in France. He became an extremely skillful metalsmith and was appointed master of the mint under King Clotaire II of Paris. Eligius ... continue reading
St. Bibiana
St. Bibiana, Virgin and Martyr (Feast day - December 2nd) Other than the name, nothing is known for certain about this saint. However, we have the following account from a later tradition. In the ... continue reading
St. Faustina Kowalska
