Saint of the Day for Sunday, December 1st, 2019

Image of St. Eligius

St. Eligius

Eligius (also known as Eloi) was born around 590 near Limoges in France. He became an extremely skillful metalsmith and was appointed master of the mint under King Clotaire II of Paris. Eligius ... continue reading

Image of St. Bibiana

St. Bibiana

St. Bibiana, Virgin and Martyr (Feast day - December 2nd) Other than the name, nothing is known for certain about this saint. However, we have the following account from a later tradition. In the ... continue reading

