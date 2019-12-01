Saint of the Day for Sunday, December 1st, 2019

Eligius (also known as Eloi) was born around 590 near Limoges in France. He became an extremely skillful metalsmith and was appointed master of the mint under King Clotaire II of Paris. Eligius ... continue reading

