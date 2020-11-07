Saint of the Day for Saturday, November 7th, 2020

Bishop and theologian who lived in an era of dispute in the Church. Achillas was the bishop of Alexandria, Egypt, one of the most powerful cities in the world at the time. Succeeding as bishop a man ... continue reading

