 Skip to content

Sterling Silver 15% OFF - Ends Soon

Saint of the Day for Saturday, November 7th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Achillas

St. Achillas

Bishop and theologian who lived in an era of dispute in the Church. Achillas was the bishop of Alexandria, Egypt, one of the most powerful cities in the world at the time. Succeeding as bishop a man ... continue reading

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

More Saints of the Day

St. Achillas St. Amarand St. Amaranthus Bl. Anthony Baldinucci St. Auctus St. Blinlivet St. Cumgar St. Engelbert St. Ernest
St. Florentius of Strasbourg St. Gebetrude St. Hieron St. Hyacinth Castaneda St. Melasippus Bl. Peter Ou St. Rufus of Metz St. Tremorus of Brittany St. Willibrord

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Castorius

St. Castorius

St. Castorius is the patron saint of sculptors and his feast day is November 8th. Castorius, Claudius, Nicostratus, and Symphorian are called "the four crowned martyrs" who were tortured ... continue reading

November 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930
December 2020
S M T W T F S
12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031
Face Mask with Cross BOGO 50% OFF
Catholic Online Shopping logo

Catholic Online Shopping | World's Catholic Store

Face Masks Home Blessings Rosaries Bibles Medals Prayer/Holy Cards Pets Bracelets Pillow Cases Crucifixes Books Rosary Cases Wall Crosses Keychains Plaques Statues Rings Visor Clips Church Goods

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Election 2020: Prayer for God's Protection of the United States

LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

15% OFF Sterling Silver Sale

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!