Saint of the Day for Tuesday, October 20th, 2020

Image of St. Paul of the Cross

St. Paul of the Cross

St. Paul of the Cross was born at Ovada in the Republic of Genoa, January 3, 1694. His infancy and youth were spent in great innocence and piety. He was inspired from on high to found a congregation; ... continue reading

St. Paul of the Cross St. Acca St. Adelina Bl. Adeline St. Aderald St. Artemius St. Barsabas St. Bernard of Bagnorea St. Bertilla Boscardin
St. Caprasius of Agen Bl. Francis Serrano St. Irene of Tomar Bl. James Kern St. Martha Bl. Oleksa Zaryckyj St. Usthazanes St. Vitalis

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Hilarion

St. Hilarion

Abbot and disciple of St. Anthony the Great, companion of St. Hesychius. He was born in Tabatha, Palestine, and was educated in Alexandria, Egypt. He stayed with St. Anthony in the desert there ... continue reading

