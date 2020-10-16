Usage more than TRIPLED! We ask you, Humbly, to help.
Saint of the Day for Friday, October 16th, 2020
St. Gerard Majella
St. Gerard Majella is the patron of expectant mothers. He was born in 1726 in Muro, Italy to a family of seven. Majella grew up in a poverty with a great respect for the poor. As he was just 12 when ... continue reading
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Ignatius of Antioch
"I prefer death in Christ Jesus to power over the farthest limits of the earth. He who died in place of us is the one object of my quest. He who rose for our sakes is my one desire." In 107, ... continue reading
