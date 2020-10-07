Saint of the Day for Wednesday, October 7th, 2020

Artaldus (also called Arthaud) was born in the castle of Sothonod in Savoy. At the age of eighteen, he went to the court of Duke Amadeus III, but a year or two after, he became a Carthusian at ... continue reading

More Saints of the Day

Tomorrow's Saint

Pelagia, more often called Margaret, on account of the magnificence of the pearls for which she had so often sold herself, was an actress of Antioch, equally celebrated for her beauty, her wealth and

