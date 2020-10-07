 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Wednesday, October 7th, 2020

Image of St. Artaldus

St. Artaldus

Artaldus (also called Arthaud) was born in the castle of Sothonod in Savoy. At the age of eighteen, he went to the court of Duke Amadeus III, but a year or two after, he became a Carthusian at ... continue reading

St. Artaldus St. Adalgis St. Apuleius St. Augustus St. Canog St. Dubtach St. Helanus
St. Justina of Padua Pope St. Mark St. Osyth St. Palladius St. Sergius & Bacehus St. Sergius

Image of St. Pelagia

St. Pelagia

Pelagia, more often called Margaret, on account of the magnificence of the pearls for which she had so often sold herself, was an actress of Antioch, equally celebrated for her beauty, her wealth and ... continue reading

Fratelli Tutti: 5 important takeaways from Pope Francis' newest encyclical letter

