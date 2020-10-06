 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, October 6th, 2020

Image of St. Bruno

St. Bruno

Bruno was born in Cologne of the prominent Hartenfaust family. He studied at the Cathedral school at Rheims, and on his return to Cologne about 1055, was ordained and became a Canon at St. ... continue reading

St. Bruno Bl. Adalbero St. Aurea St. Ceollach Bl. Diego Luis de San Vitores St. Epiphania of Pavia St. Erotis St. Faith St. Faith
St. Francis Trung Bl. Isidore of Saint Joseph St. Magnus St. Mary Frances of the Five Wounds of Jesus Bl. Marie Rose Durocher Martyrs of Trier St. Nicetas St. Pardulphus St. Sagar

Image of St. Artaldus

St. Artaldus

Artaldus (also called Arthaud) was born in the castle of Sothonod in Savoy. At the age of eighteen, he went to the court of Duke Amadeus III, but a year or two after, he became a Carthusian at ... continue reading

