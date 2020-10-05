Sign up for a chance to win an exquisite rosary!
Saint of the Day for Monday, October 5th, 2020
St. Faustina Kowalska
Saint Maria Faustina Kowalska of the Blessed Sacrament was born as Helena Kowalska, in Glogowiec, Leczyca County, north-west of Lódz in Poland on August 25, 1905. She was the third of 10 children to ... continue reading
'Live Lessons' with Zoom on Catholic Online SchoolProfessor Connolly: Monday-Friday @ 9am (PDT) / 12pm (EDT)
Deacon Frederick Bartels: Tuesday-Friday @ 10am (PDT) / 1pm (EDT)
LIVE Lessons Curriculum
More Saints of the Day
Tomorrow's Saint
St. Bruno
Bruno was born in Cologne of the prominent Hartenfaust family. He studied at the Cathedral school at Rheims, and on his return to Cologne about 1055, was ordained and became a Canon at St. ... continue reading
More Saints
St. Faustina Kowalska
Find SaintsPopular Saints
Saints by Alphabet
Saint of the Day
Female Saints
Saint Feast Days by Month
Patron Saints by Alphabet
American Saints
African/Black Saints
Irish Saints
Japanese Saints
Martyr Saints
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.