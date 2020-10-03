 Skip to content

Saint of the Day for Saturday, October 3rd, 2020

Image of St. Ewald & Ewald

St. Ewald & Ewald

Martyred Northumbrian brothers, one called "the Fair" and one called "the Dark", companions of St. Willibrord. From Northumbria, they were educated in Ireland. These priests of the Benedictine Order ... continue reading

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Francis of Assisi

St. Francis of Assisi

Founder of the Franciscan Order, born at Assisi in Umbria, in 1181. In 1182, Pietro Bernardone returned from a trip to France to find out his wife had given birth to a son. Far from being excited or ... continue reading

October 2020
S M T W T F S
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
November 2020
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930
