 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Saint of the Day for Tuesday, September 29th, 2020

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Saints & Angels
Image of St. Michael the Archangel

St. Michael the Archangel

Saint Michael the Archangel isn't a saint, but rather he is an angel, and the leader of all angels and of the army of God. This is what the title "Archangel" means, that he is above all the others in ... continue reading

LIVE Lessons @ Catholic Online School

'Live Lessons' with Zoom on Catholic Online School

 Professor Connolly: Monday-Friday @ 9am (PDT) / 12pm (EDT)
Deacon Frederick Bartels: Tuesday-Friday @ 10am (PDT) / 1pm (EDT)

LIVE Lessons Curriculum

More Saints of the Day

St. Michael the Archangel St. Dadas St. Eutychius St. Fraternus St. Gabriel, the Archangel St. Gabriella St. Garcia St. Grimoaldus St. Gudelia
St. Liutwin St. Ludwin Bl. Miguel de Aozaraza St. Quiriacus St. Raphael St. Rhipsime Bl. Richard Rolle de Hampole St. Theodota

Tomorrow's Saint

Image of St. Jerome

St. Jerome

Before he was known as Saint Jerome, he was named Eusebius Sophronius Hieronymus. He was born around 342 AD, in Stridon, Dalmatia. Today, the town, which ceased to exist in Jerome’s time, would ... continue reading

September 2020
S M T W T F S
12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930
October 2020
S M T W T F S
123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >
14KT Gold Sale

Never Miss any Updates!

Stay up to date with the latest news, information, and special offers.

Saints Fun Facts Coloring Book FREE PDF

Free PDFs: Hail Mary, Our Father, How to Pray the Rosary & more

PDF educational & learning resources for Students, Parents, and Teachers and itâ€™s 100% FREE. How to Pray the Rosary, Hail Mary, Our Father, Saints, Prayers, Coloring Books, Novenas, Espanol and more. All FREE to download and faithful to the Magisterium. Download Now >

All FREE PDF's Apostolic Exhortation Books Coloring Books/Pages Encyclicals EspaÃ±ol Jesus Lent / Easter Novenas Prayers Rosary Saints Saints Fun Facts
Celebrate Sunday Mass with Bishop Strickland - 9.27.20

FREE Catholic Online School

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2020 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.